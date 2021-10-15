12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $23.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.3 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $8.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.5 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 2.99% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock rose 2.92% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $106.4 million.
- GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares increased by 2.76% to $15.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 2.7% to $8.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.8 million.
Losers
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) stock decreased by 3.31% to $9.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock declined by 3.26% to $17.51. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 2.82% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares decreased by 2.1% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) stock decreased by 1.89% to $21.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares declined by 1.64% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
