12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $23.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.3 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $8.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.5 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 2.99% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock rose 2.92% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $106.4 million.
  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares increased by 2.76% to $15.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 2.7% to $8.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) stock decreased by 3.31% to $9.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock declined by 3.26% to $17.51. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 2.82% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares decreased by 2.1% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million.
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) stock decreased by 1.89% to $21.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares declined by 1.64% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
