10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares rose 11.66% to $6.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million.
  • Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock increased by 9.98% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.0 million.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares increased by 6.9% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares rose 4.58% to $6.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) stock increased by 3.78% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock moved upwards by 3.61% to $6.38. The company's market cap stands at $930.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares fell 3.92% to $144.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock decreased by 2.48% to $7.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 2.21% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.4 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares fell 1.73% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

