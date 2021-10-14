10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares rose 11.66% to $6.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock increased by 9.98% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.0 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares increased by 6.9% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares rose 4.58% to $6.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) stock increased by 3.78% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock moved upwards by 3.61% to $6.38. The company's market cap stands at $930.5 million.
Losers
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares fell 3.92% to $144.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
- Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock decreased by 2.48% to $7.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 2.21% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.4 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares fell 1.73% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
