12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 8:12am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares moved upwards by 89.3% to $34.53 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) stock moved upwards by 73.87% to $10.05. The company's market cap stands at $505.4 million.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares rose 70.49% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $358.3 million.
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares increased by 29.16% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock increased by 12.99% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares moved upwards by 11.85% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares fell 6.24% to $27.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock fell 3.96% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.7 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares declined by 3.96% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock fell 3.61% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.9 million.
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock fell 3.58% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

