9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) stock rose 8.18% to $24.41 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock increased by 4.64% to $6.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock rose 2.4% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.5 million.
Losers
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares fell 7.12% to $7.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $808.1 million.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) shares declined by 5.28% to $18.3. The company's market cap stands at $720.7 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares declined by 3.13% to $48.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock declined by 3.08% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $905.3 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock declined by 2.93% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares fell 2.67% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
