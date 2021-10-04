 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 8:17am   Comments
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) stock rose 8.18% to $24.41 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock increased by 4.64% to $6.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock rose 2.4% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares fell 7.12% to $7.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $808.1 million.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) shares declined by 5.28% to $18.3. The company's market cap stands at $720.7 million.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares declined by 3.13% to $48.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock declined by 3.08% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $905.3 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock declined by 2.93% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares fell 2.67% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

