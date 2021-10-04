12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock increased by 10.82% to $5.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares rose 9.97% to $112.27. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares rose 4.06% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares rose 3.57% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock rose 3.25% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
Losers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock fell 5.77% to $0.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares decreased by 3.42% to $23.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $522.1 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 2.98% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $593.7 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 2.98% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.0 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 2.86% to $10.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.9 million.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares fell 2.8% to $245.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 billion.
