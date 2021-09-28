9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock rose 13.5% to $13.87 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares increased by 4.44% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.9 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock rose 2.81% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
Losers
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares declined by 13.89% to $4.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares decreased by 8.97% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares declined by 8.21% to $6.94. The company's market cap stands at $592.4 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock fell 4.49% to $10.65. The company's market cap stands at $89.8 million.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock declined by 4.32% to $8.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares declined by 4.18% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
