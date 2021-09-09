 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $12.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.6 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 10.78% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.2 million.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock moved upwards by 7.34% to $10.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock rose 7.29% to $24.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.3 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock increased by 5.84% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $142.7 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares moved upwards by 5.12% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) stock declined by 14.7% to $44.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares fell 3.34% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $164.4 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 3.29% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $242.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock decreased by 3.14% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) shares decreased by 3.1% to $10.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares decreased by 3.09% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $825.1 million.

 

 

 

