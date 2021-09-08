12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) stock moved upwards by 6.42% to $110.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock rose 5.19% to $277.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares increased by 5.15% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.8 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares moved upwards by 4.11% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares moved upwards by 3.86% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares increased by 3.0% to $19.88. The company's market cap stands at $481.8 million.
Losers
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares decreased by 4.05% to $5.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock decreased by 3.76% to $14.11. The company's market cap stands at $606.1 million.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares declined by 3.32% to $80.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) stock decreased by 3.2% to $83.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 3.08% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock fell 2.85% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
