9 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock rose 35.93% to $4.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI) shares moved upwards by 13.19% to $27.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $19.63. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion.
Losers
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) stock declined by 3.09% to $16.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares fell 2.88% to $14.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY) stock declined by 2.85% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) stock fell 1.93% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) shares fell 1.9% to $58.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.8 billion.
- BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) stock decreased by 1.85% to $61.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.3 billion.
