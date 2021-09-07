 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Share:
9 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock rose 35.93% to $4.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI) shares moved upwards by 13.19% to $27.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $19.63. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) stock declined by 3.09% to $16.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares fell 2.88% to $14.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY) stock declined by 2.85% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) stock fell 1.93% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) shares fell 1.9% to $58.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.8 billion.
  • BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) stock decreased by 1.85% to $61.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.3 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (MTL + SHI)

23 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com