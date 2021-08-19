8 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares increased by 3.35% to $2.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $350.6 million.
- PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) shares moved upwards by 1.93% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.
Losers
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares declined by 6.54% to $9.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) stock decreased by 6.21% to $14.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.4 million.
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) shares declined by 5.96% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $911.4 million.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) shares declined by 5.91% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.0 million.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock fell 5.89% to $26.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares decreased by 5.32% to $37.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers