 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares increased by 3.35% to $2.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $350.6 million.
  • PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) shares moved upwards by 1.93% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares declined by 6.54% to $9.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) stock decreased by 6.21% to $14.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.4 million.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) shares declined by 5.96% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $911.4 million.
  • Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) shares declined by 5.91% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.0 million.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock fell 5.89% to $26.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares decreased by 5.32% to $37.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CPE + LBRT)

21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2021
Analyzing Callon Petroleum's Unusual Options Activity
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com