12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) stock moved upwards by 42.17% to $14.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $157.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares increased by 38.58% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock rose 5.58% to $28.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $750.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $5.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $872.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares moved upwards by 4.43% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $104.7 million.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock increased by 3.77% to $41.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares declined by 24.11% to $9.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock declined by 12.7% to $27.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock fell 10.57% to $127.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares fell 9.28% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock fell 7.06% to $27.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock decreased by 3.82% to $36.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

 

 

 

