12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $5.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 4.92% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
- Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $43.0. The company's market cap stands at $832.3 million.
- Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) stock rose 4.72% to $15.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.6 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock rose 4.26% to $10.03. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock increased by 3.98% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock decreased by 28.09% to $13.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $287.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares decreased by 5.44% to $16.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares decreased by 5.41% to $30.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares decreased by 5.18% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.7 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares declined by 4.6% to $29.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock decreased by 2.8% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers