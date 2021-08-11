12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares increased by 13.12% to $32.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 11.94% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock increased by 5.67% to $4.84. The company's market cap stands at $795.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock moved upwards by 4.78% to $29.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
Losers
- ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) shares fell 21.08% to $25.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock decreased by 8.64% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock decreased by 7.08% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 5.4% to $6.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.6 million.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) shares decreased by 3.11% to $102.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares decreased by 2.11% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $165.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
