12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 15.46% to $3.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $482.0 million.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock increased by 14.23% to $17.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock rose 6.09% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $35.11. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 4.02% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock increased by 3.87% to $21.96. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
Losers
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 16.99% to $1.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock fell 10.22% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock decreased by 9.77% to $12.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $780.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares fell 9.29% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $399.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 8.57% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $171.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock fell 6.07% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
