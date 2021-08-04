11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares moved upwards by 5.78% to $3.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares increased by 5.64% to $84.34. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) stock increased by 5.21% to $26.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) stock rose 3.35% to $80.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock moved upwards by 2.84% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $368.3 million.
Losers
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares decreased by 19.84% to $93.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock fell 5.79% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares fell 4.89% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock decreased by 3.75% to $13.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares decreased by 3.46% to $32.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 billion.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares fell 2.61% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers