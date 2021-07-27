 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares increased by 131.41% to $7.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares rose 18.72% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
  • BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock moved upwards by 12.8% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $379.6 million.
  • Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock moved upwards by 11.32% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock moved upwards by 11.07% to $7.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
  • Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock increased by 10.07% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock decreased by 23.88% to $1.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.8 million.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares declined by 10.35% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock fell 9.77% to $13.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares fell 9.48% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) stock declined by 9.38% to $65.8. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares fell 9.05% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.5 million.

 

 

 

