10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares increased by 5.73% to $4.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares increased by 4.81% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares rose 4.01% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock increased by 3.13% to $31.89. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock decreased by 2.71% to $20.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.6 million.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares decreased by 2.3% to $7.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares declined by 2.28% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock decreased by 2.07% to $43.14. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 billion.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares fell 2.06% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $150.5 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock declined by 1.96% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
