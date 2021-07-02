12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock moved upwards by 16.07% to $2.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.7 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 3.27% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $547.6 million.
- Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) shares increased by 3.02% to $101.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 billion.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) stock moved upwards by 2.67% to $6.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 2.64% to $22.48. The company's market cap stands at $191.4 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares rose 2.29% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million.
Losers
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock fell 6.22% to $7.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.2 million.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares decreased by 5.72% to $6.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 5.45% to $21.02. The company's market cap stands at $406.5 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock declined by 4.14% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock fell 3.6% to $12.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock fell 3.21% to $13.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
