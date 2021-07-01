9 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock increased by 7.92% to $1.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares moved upwards by 4.28% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.8 million.
- Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares rose 3.89% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.
- Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) shares increased by 3.69% to $8.14. The company's market cap stands at $498.8 million.
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) stock rose 3.26% to $62.4. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 billion.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares rose 3.22% to $59.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock declined by 3.63% to $12.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $760.1 million.
- Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares declined by 2.66% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares fell 1.5% to $14.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $774.2 million.
