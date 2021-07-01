 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock increased by 7.92% to $1.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares moved upwards by 4.28% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.8 million.
  • Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares rose 3.89% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.
  • Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) shares increased by 3.69% to $8.14. The company's market cap stands at $498.8 million.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) stock rose 3.26% to $62.4. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 billion.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares rose 3.22% to $59.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock declined by 3.63% to $12.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $760.1 million.
  • Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares declined by 2.66% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares fell 1.5% to $14.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $774.2 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (USWS + BORR)

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Surges Following Acquisition News; Protalix BioTherapeutics Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; iRhythm Technologies Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Profit Tops Estimates
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why U.S. Well Services' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers