12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares increased by 63.57% to $7.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares rose 18.26% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares increased by 15.01% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $198.5 million.
- HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) stock moved upwards by 13.45% to $37.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares moved upwards by 10.75% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $9.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.7 million.
Losers
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock decreased by 34.03% to $10.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $402.7 million.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares fell 25.4% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares fell 16.11% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) stock declined by 8.56% to $27.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares declined by 6.48% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.9 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock decreased by 6.15% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.4 million.
