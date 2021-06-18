 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 8:19am   Comments
Gainers

  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock rose 21.47% to $5.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
  • Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock increased by 19.85% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.3 million.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares moved upwards by 18.65% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares rose 15.89% to $15.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) stock increased by 15.88% to $12.25. The company's market cap stands at $280.8 million.
  • Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares increased by 15.45% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares fell 52.89% to $6.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares decreased by 9.4% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
  • Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares declined by 5.09% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
  • Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock declined by 4.59% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.
  • Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares fell 3.87% to $10.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock declined by 3.71% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.

 

 

 

