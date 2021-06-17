 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares moved upwards by 8.62% to $3.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock moved upwards by 6.49% to $50.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares rose 3.68% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.4 million.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares moved upwards by 3.65% to $27.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 2.29% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $520.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock declined by 19.8% to $6.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares declined by 5.48% to $10.02. The company's market cap stands at $94.2 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares fell 5.23% to $10.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BEST + AUVI)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Why Shares Of Applied UV Are Trading Higher Today
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers