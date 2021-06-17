9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares moved upwards by 8.62% to $3.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock moved upwards by 6.49% to $50.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares rose 3.68% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.4 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares moved upwards by 3.65% to $27.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 2.29% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $520.1 million.
Losers
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock declined by 19.8% to $6.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares declined by 5.48% to $10.02. The company's market cap stands at $94.2 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares fell 5.23% to $10.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
