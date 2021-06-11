12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock increased by 41.04% to $5.12 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock increased by 36.5% to $12.34. The company's market cap stands at $187.2 million.
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) stock moved upwards by 30.88% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock rose 26.59% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares increased by 25.49% to $6.94. The company's market cap stands at $146.1 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares moved upwards by 25.0% to $25.0.
Losers
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares decreased by 16.33% to $10.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $971.1 million.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) stock declined by 16.01% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares decreased by 14.24% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.9 million.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock declined by 14.2% to $186.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 billion.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock decreased by 13.55% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $209.6 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock declined by 5.16% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.
