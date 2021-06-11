 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock increased by 41.04% to $5.12 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock increased by 36.5% to $12.34. The company's market cap stands at $187.2 million.
  • Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) stock moved upwards by 30.88% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock rose 26.59% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
  • Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares increased by 25.49% to $6.94. The company's market cap stands at $146.1 million.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares moved upwards by 25.0% to $25.0.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares decreased by 16.33% to $10.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $971.1 million.
  • Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) stock declined by 16.01% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
  • Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares decreased by 14.24% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.9 million.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock declined by 14.2% to $186.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 billion.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock decreased by 13.55% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $209.6 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock declined by 5.16% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AXLA + CMMB)

28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers