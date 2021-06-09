12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares rose 46.36% to $5.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock increased by 19.12% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $219.8 million.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) stock increased by 8.1% to $18.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.6 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock rose 6.08% to $10.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.9 million.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares rose 5.98% to $15.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $258.5 million.
Losers
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock fell 4.61% to $23.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $346.6 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares fell 3.38% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares declined by 3.13% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 3.09% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $608.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares declined by 2.87% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.4 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock declined by 2.43% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million.
