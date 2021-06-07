12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares increased by 15.4% to $1.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.6 million.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares increased by 14.42% to $10.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.9 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares increased by 11.11% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $167.2 million.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock rose 10.52% to $6.09. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock increased by 9.31% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares increased by 9.0% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $162.2 million.
Losers
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock decreased by 9.95% to $5.34 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock fell 6.39% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares declined by 5.4% to $255.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares declined by 4.08% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock decreased by 3.55% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock declined by 3.28% to $11.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.4 million.
