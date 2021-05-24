12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 8.75% to $32.08 during Monday's pre-market session.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 7.18% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 5.48% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.5 million.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock increased by 4.78% to $80.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) shares rose 3.91% to $6.9.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 3.72% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.9 million.
Losers
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 27.28% to $1.04 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 8.41% to $13.4. The company's market cap stands at $259.1 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock fell 7.9% to $19.95.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock decreased by 4.42% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 4.42% to $9.32.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock declined by 4.29% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $601.6 million.
