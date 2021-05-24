 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 8.75% to $32.08 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 7.18% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 5.48% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.5 million.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock increased by 4.78% to $80.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
  • Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) shares rose 3.91% to $6.9.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 3.72% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 27.28% to $1.04 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 8.41% to $13.4. The company's market cap stands at $259.1 million.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock fell 7.9% to $19.95.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock decreased by 4.42% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 4.42% to $9.32.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock declined by 4.29% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $601.6 million.

 

 

 

