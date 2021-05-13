12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares moved upwards by 35.23% to $7.1 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares rose 19.37% to $7.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares increased by 18.83% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock rose 18.03% to $20.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock rose 12.15% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares rose 8.68% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
Losers
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares decreased by 19.08% to $1.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares declined by 15.49% to $13.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares fell 10.21% to $34.41. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock decreased by 9.46% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) stock decreased by 8.91% to $54.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares fell 7.04% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
