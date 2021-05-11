12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares rose 14.56% to $2.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $281.4 million.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares rose 12.5% to $14.76. The company's market cap stands at $226.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares rose 4.75% to $11.01. The company's market cap stands at $332.8 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock rose 4.54% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock increased by 3.66% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
Losers
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares fell 14.73% to $8.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock fell 13.09% to $139.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares declined by 11.67% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.8 million.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares decreased by 9.95% to $39.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock fell 9.6% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares decreased by 8.99% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
