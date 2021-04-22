12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock moved upwards by 20.93% to $30.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock moved upwards by 10.02% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.0 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares moved upwards by 7.28% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares rose 6.76% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock increased by 6.18% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares increased by 5.08% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.8 million.
Losers
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock decreased by 14.51% to $5.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.9 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares declined by 4.87% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock declined by 4.46% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) stock declined by 4.14% to $4.4.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock declined by 3.04% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares decreased by 2.64% to $21.84. The company's market cap stands at $942.2 million.
