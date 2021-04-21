 Skip to main content

Market Overview

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock rose 9.01% to $1.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $454.0 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock increased by 7.55% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock rose 6.07% to $26.2. The company's market cap stands at $405.5 million.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares rose 5.68% to $13.75.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares rose 4.59% to $25.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock moved upwards by 4.25% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell 4.4% to $26.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $375.9 million.
  • GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) shares decreased by 3.58% to $69.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock decreased by 2.63% to $87.52. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 billion.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) stock fell 2.51% to $31.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock fell 2.32% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock decreased by 2.1% to $37.02. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

 

 

 

