12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares moved upwards by 16.28% to $26.2 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 54.4K shares is 148.33% of Kaspien Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST). The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares rose 9.69% to $1.27. Inpixon's stock is trading at a volume of 51.1 million shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 420.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.0 million.
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares moved upwards by 8.74% to $5.97. Park City Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 75.0K shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 125.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million.
- PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $8.71. As of 08:06 EST, PowerFleet's stock is trading at a volume of 236.6K, which is 100.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.3 million.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares rose 8.69% to $16.37. The current volume of 375.7K shares is 40.5% of SEMrush Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST).
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares rose 8.26% to $5.37. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 1.3 million, which is 242.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.1 million.
Losers
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) stock decreased by 26.27% to $10.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for GreenBox POS's stock is 5.3 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 482.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock fell 21.46% to $6.59. AmpliTech Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 260.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock fell 15.94% to $19.23. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 249.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.5 million.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares declined by 13.16% to $4.95. The current volume of 381.8K shares is 61.13% of One Stop Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST). The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock decreased by 12.91% to $20.68. Trading volume for Intrusion's stock is 2.1 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 720.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.3 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares declined by 12.42% to $2.61. The current volume of 391.7K shares is 8.75% of BSQUARE's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
