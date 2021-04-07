12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares rose 26.81% to $2.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.6 million.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares moved upwards by 15.58% to $39.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) stock increased by 10.81% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $265.7 million.
- Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) stock increased by 9.54% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares increased by 8.82% to $44.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.
Losers
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock fell 28.56% to $24.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) stock declined by 11.43% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.7 million.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares fell 10.97% to $8.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.0 million.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock decreased by 6.51% to $4.31.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock declined by 5.12% to $11.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares declined by 4.93% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
