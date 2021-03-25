 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares rose 46.38% to $3.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $249.7 million.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares increased by 45.99% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.2 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock increased by 39.25% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares moved upwards by 29.71% to $4.54. The company's market cap stands at $212.2 million.
  • BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares moved upwards by 21.59% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $164.6 million.
  • Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) stock increased by 13.82% to $9.14.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares decreased by 24.47% to $1.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $146.2 million.
  • Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock decreased by 11.9% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • American Well (NYSE:AMWL) stock decreased by 7.72% to $17.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares fell 7.01% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock fell 6.96% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $141.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock fell 6.24% to $15.48. The company's market cap stands at $522.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

 

