12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) stock increased by 64.97% to $5.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock rose 39.89% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $188.0 million.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) stock moved upwards by 27.37% to $17.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares rose 26.02% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) stock increased by 15.92% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $291.2 million.
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock moved upwards by 14.64% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $958.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock fell 12.27% to $2.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $188.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares declined by 11.52% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares fell 10.9% to $6.54. The company's market cap stands at $242.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock declined by 7.5% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $206.7 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares decreased by 7.47% to $3.47. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock fell 7.29% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.5 million.
