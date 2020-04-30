9 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• AG Mortgage Investment, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares increased by 11.08% to $3.81 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares rose 7.08% to $4.69. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 3, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $5.

• Pennsylvania REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PEI) shares rose 6.57% to $1.46. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 24, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock increased by 6.01% to $2.47. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 29, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

• Realogy Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RLGY) stock increased by 5.66% to $4.85. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on Apr 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• STORE Capital, Inc. (NYSE:STOR) stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $21.06. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 20, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $15.

• Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $72. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $80.

• Exantas Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XAN) stock rose 3.74% to $3.05. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on Apr 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock rose 3.12% to $6.62. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.