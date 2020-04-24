7 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) shares increased by 7.92% to $8.18 during Friday's pre-market session.

• DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE:DRD) shares increased by 5.67% to $9.69. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Feb 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.

• Huitao Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHT) shares increased by 4.39% to $0.58.

• Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE:GFI) shares rose 4.01% to $8.30.

• Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) shares increased by 3.94% to $3.69.

• Huntsman, Inc. (NYSE:HUN) shares moved upwards by 3.43% to $15.99. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 9, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.

• Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE:AU) stock moved upwards by 3.23% to $27.15. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Feb 6, the current rating is at Neutral.