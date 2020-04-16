7 Basic Materials Stocks Gaining In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Mechel PAO, Inc. (NYSE:MTL) shares moved upwards by 7.45% to $1.73 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) shares increased by 5.76% to $3.03.

• Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE:AU) stock moved upwards by 4.03% to $23.74. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Feb 6, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE:GFI) shares moved upwards by 4% to $7.02.

• CRH, Inc. (NYSE:CRH) stock increased by 3.49% to $27.

• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) stock increased by 3.20% to $7.91. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 16, the current rating is at Overweight.

• First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE:AG) stock rose 3.19% to $7.61. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.