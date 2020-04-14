6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares increased by 7.13% to $12.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $2.

• Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock rose 3.69% to $79.50. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.

• Sysco, Inc. (NYSE:SYY) stock increased by 3.15% to $48.50. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 26, the current rating is at Buy.

• Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) stock rose 3.07% to $162.30. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $152.

Losers

• Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) shares fell 3.16% to $47.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Outperform.