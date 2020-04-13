12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Tortoise Midstream Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) shares moved upwards by 14.93% to $1.54 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Center Coast Brookfield, Inc. (NYSE:CEN) shares rose 13.33% to $1.19.

• Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares increased by 13.17% to $17.96.

• Goldman Sachs MLP, Inc. (NYSE:GER) shares moved upwards by 8.55% to $0.80.

• Tortoise Energy Infr, Inc. (NYSE:TYG) shares moved upwards by 6.37% to $3.34.

• OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shares increased by 5.67% to $23.50. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Apr 9, is at Overweight, with a price target of $34.

• UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares increased by 5.43% to $2.72.

• Alliance Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ADS) shares rose 5.01% to $40.46. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 8, the current rating is at Underweight.

• LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LX) shares increased by 3.11% to $8.96. The most recent rating by China Renaissance, on Mar 6, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.

Losers

• CURO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CURO) stock fell 4.47% to $5.99 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Ellington Financial, Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares fell 4.35% to $10.56. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.

• Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) stock fell 3.91% to $1.72. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on Jan 22, the current rating is at Reduce.