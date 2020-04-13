Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Tortoise Midstream Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) shares moved upwards by 14.93% to $1.54 during Monday's pre-market session.

Center Coast Brookfield, Inc. (NYSE:CEN) shares rose 13.33% to $1.19.

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares increased by 13.17% to $17.96.

Goldman Sachs MLP, Inc. (NYSE:GER) shares moved upwards by 8.55% to $0.80.

Tortoise Energy Infr, Inc. (NYSE:TYG) shares moved upwards by 6.37% to $3.34.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shares increased by 5.67% to $23.50. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Apr 9, is at Overweight, with a price target of $34.

UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares increased by 5.43% to $2.72.

Alliance Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ADS) shares rose 5.01% to $40.46. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 8, the current rating is at Underweight.

LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LX) shares increased by 3.11% to $8.96. The most recent rating by China Renaissance, on Mar 6, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.

 

Losers

CURO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CURO) stock fell 4.47% to $5.99 during Monday's pre-market session.

Ellington Financial, Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares fell 4.35% to $10.56. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.

Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) stock fell 3.91% to $1.72. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on Jan 22, the current rating is at Reduce.

 

Related Articles (NTG + CEN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
14 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga