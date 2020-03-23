9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• SAP, Inc. (NYSE:SAP) stock increased by 3.32% to $97.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Mar 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $115.

Losers

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) shares fell 13.92% to $4.08 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Internap, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAP) shares fell 10.43% to $0.10. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Hold.

• CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares declined 4.10% to $47. The most recent rating by Baird, on Mar 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $57.

• Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock fell 3.95% to $20.65. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock declined 3.67% to $20.49. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $48.

• Infosys, Inc. (NYSE:INFY) shares fell 3.31% to $6.72. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Feb 20, the current rating is at Overweight.

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock decreased by 3.09% to $34.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 19, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $43.

• Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares declined 3.03% to $44.44. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $56.