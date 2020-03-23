14 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) shares moved upwards by 22.70% to $7.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $10.

• Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) stock increased by 8.11% to $0.40.

• Total, Inc. (NYSE:TOT) shares surged 7.83% to $27.40. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Buy.

• Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE:TS) shares rose 4.68% to $10.96. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.

Losers

• Flex LNG, Inc. (NYSE:FLNG) shares plummeted 15.16% to $3.47 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares declined 15% to $1.36.

• Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) stock plummeted 12.46% to $0.15.

• Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE:ET) stock declined 10.31% to $4.70. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $6.

• Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares plummeted 9.86% to $0.64.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) shares fell 8.97% to $0.49.

• Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPOR) stock fell 7.52% to $0.65. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

• Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) stock plummeted 5.41% to $0.39. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

• Marathon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:MPC) stock plummeted 4.15% to $18.26. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.

• Pioneer Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PXD) shares fell 3.24% to $60.01. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $83.