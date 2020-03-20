14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Dave & Buster's Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock rose 15.12% to $9.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares rose 13.96% to $6.94. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock surged 13.93% to $0.14.

• InterContinental Hotels, Inc. (NYSE:IHG) stock surged 10.76% to $31.51.

• Wendy's, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEN) stock rose 10.32% to $11.76. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on Mar 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $29.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock surged 9.39% to $8.97. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares rose 8.68% to $46.09. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.

• MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) shares surged 8.30% to $8.35. According to the most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Mar 18, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock moved upwards by 8.22% to $50.41. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $144.

• Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $4.29.

Losers

• Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 16.15% to $2.18 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Rave Restaurant Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares decreased by 12.31% to $1.14.

• Blue Apron Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares decreased by 9.41% to $13.

• Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) shares decreased by 4.41% to $0.97.