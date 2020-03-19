Market Overview

5 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Gainers

New Residential Inv, Inc. (NYSE:NRZ) shares moved upwards by 28.42% to $7.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares surged 19.87% to $1.81.

PennyMac Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:PMT) stock increased by 14.71% to $6.55.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock moved upwards by 5.16% to $5.60. The most recent rating by UBS, on Feb 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.

 

Losers

MGM Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MGP) stock fell 5.65% to $12.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Feb 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $35.

 

