11 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 16, 2020 8:35am   Comments
Gainers

iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) shares rose 4.35% to $1.20 during Monday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock decreased by 19.18% to $1.18 during Monday's pre-market session.

Performance Food Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFGC) stock plummeted 17.99% to $21.11. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on Feb 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $62.

British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE:BTI) stock plummeted 12.55% to $31.08. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on Mar 5, the current rating is at Outperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) shares fell 11.90% to $39.01. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Outperform.

Kraft Heinz, Inc. (NASDAQ:KHC) stock declined 11.06% to $21.32. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $28.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares plummeted 11.03% to $65. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $108.

Monster Beverage, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNST) stock decreased by 10.92% to $55.58. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Feb 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $68.

Unilever, Inc. (NYSE:UN) shares fell 10.83% to $43.23.

Unilever, Inc. (NYSE:UL) shares decreased by 10.57% to $44.69.

Diageo, Inc. (NYSE:DEO) shares plummeted 10.28% to $114.59. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Feb 26, the current rating is at Buy.

 

