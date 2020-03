13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock increased by 128.57% to $1.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares increased by 5.11% to $3.70.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares surged 4.95% to $0.21.

Losers

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares fell 7.06% to $1.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock plummeted 6.21% to $9.36.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares plummeted 5.59% to $16.05.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares decreased by 5.52% to $49.66.

• Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) stock fell 5.52% to $44.20.

• Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock fell 5.44% to $69.54.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock plummeted 4.97% to $43.20.

• Boeing, Inc. (NYSE:BA) shares declined 4.55% to $220.50.

• General Electric, Inc. (NYSE:GE) shares fell 3.79% to $8.51.

• Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock plummeted 3.64% to $73.92.