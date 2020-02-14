16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock rose 21.1% to $6.49 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CGC) shares rose 20.4% to $23.51. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 28, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares moved upwards by 14.0% to $4.40. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares surged 11.3% to $3.05.

• BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares surged 11.1% to $26.50. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.

• Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares increased by 9.5% to $0.90. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $2.62. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 09, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock increased by 7.8% to $1.80.

• Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares moved upwards by 7.1% to $1.58. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.

• Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares surged 6.9% to $17.25. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares rose 6.5% to $1.14.

• Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $7.29.

• TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock increased by 4.7% to $15.90. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

• Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $1.32. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.

Losers

• Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares decreased by 21.1% to $11.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) stock plummeted 3.3% to $56.53. The most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $84.00.