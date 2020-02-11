8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) stock increased by 34.1% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $0.65.

• MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOR) stock increased by 3.5% to $31.47. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.

Losers

• Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) stock plummeted 11.4% to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 23, the current rating is at Perform.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock decreased by 10.9% to $3.53.

• Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares plummeted 6.4% to $0.80. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares declined 6.2% to $3.00. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock fell 4.0% to $6.40.