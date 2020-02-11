Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 11, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) stock increased by 34.1% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $0.65.

MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOR) stock increased by 3.5% to $31.47. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) stock plummeted 11.4% to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 23, the current rating is at Perform.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock decreased by 10.9% to $3.53.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares plummeted 6.4% to $0.80. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares declined 6.2% to $3.00. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock fell 4.0% to $6.40.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (MOR + CODX)

6 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: LogicBio Slapped With Clinical Hold, Agile Inks Debt Deal Ahead of Twirla Approval, Gilead Builds Stake In Sierra Oncology
36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga