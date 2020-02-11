Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 11, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) shares surged 5.9% to $106.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $117.00.

Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares rose 3.6% to $38.20. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

 

Losers

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares plummeted 12.3% to $15.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) stock plummeted 11.7% to $18.05. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.

Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) stock declined 10.8% to $7.85. The most recent rating by Pivotal Research, on January 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (HAS + LK)

36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Hasbro Reports Big Q4 Earnings Beat
10 Stocks To Watch For February 11, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2020
Investor Movement Index Summary: January 2020
Hasbro's Q4 Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga