5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) shares surged 5.9% to $106.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $117.00.

• Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares rose 3.6% to $38.20. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

Losers

• Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares plummeted 12.3% to $15.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) stock plummeted 11.7% to $18.05. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.

• Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) stock declined 10.8% to $7.85. The most recent rating by Pivotal Research, on January 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.