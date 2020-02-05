Market Overview

3 Auto Manufacturers Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Gainers

Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) stock surged 8.9% to $12.78 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on January 27, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

Ford Motor, Inc. (NYSE:F) shares decreased by 7.4% to $8.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock decreased by 3.2% to $859.03. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 05, the current rating is at Hold.

Posted-In: Auto Manufacturers StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Thank You

