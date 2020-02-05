4 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock increased by 3.2% to $10.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
• Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares rose 3.1% to $33.45. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
Losers
• Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares decreased by 31.1% to $18.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on February 05, is at In-Line, with a price target of $21.00.
• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock decreased by 12.0% to $1.68.
Posted-In: Technology StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas