4 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Gainers

Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock increased by 3.2% to $10.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares rose 3.1% to $33.45. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

 

Losers

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares decreased by 31.1% to $18.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on February 05, is at In-Line, with a price target of $21.00.

Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock decreased by 12.0% to $1.68.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks

 

